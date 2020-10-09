1/1
Leroy Hudspeth
1953 - 2020
Duncan Leroy Hudspeth, 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. With COVID-19 mask and social distancing enforced. The service will be live-streamed at www.geenefuneralhome.net. Visitation with the family will be at the home following the service.

Born in Rock Hill, SC, February 17,1953 Mr. Hudspeth was the son of the late Thomas Ray Hudspeth and the late Emily Marie Duncan Hudspeth. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Hudspeth. He was retired from Interstate Electric of Charlotte with 40 years of service and was known for cutting and bailing hay with his best friend, Jimmie Ligon.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Janice Carolyn Bishop Hudspeth; his son, Casey (Tracey) Hudspeth of Rock Hill; his daughter, Dana (Clint) Lawson of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Ethan Ray Hudspeth, Alexa Lee King, Emma Jean Hudspeth, Tanner Ryan Ross; his sister, Josie (Carey) Burris of Rock Hill; Numerous family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Hudspeth's name to Interim Hospice 154 Amendment Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
