Mrs. Marian Smith Parker, 87, of York, SC, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, 2040 Hwy 161, York, SC with the Rev. Dr. Barry Allen officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service at the Church. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Parker was born April 7, 1932 in York, SC to the late Jesse Stonewall and Nora Frick Smith. She was preceded in death by her husbands, B. W. Huddleston and Jack Parker and a daughter, Debra H. Brown. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and a longtime member of Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors are her daughter Deanna Huddleston of York, SC; son-in-law Lamar Brown of Clover, SC; grandchildren Michael Brown (Mary) of Clover, SC, Julie Spragg (Luke) of Greensboro, NC, Katie Knapp of Charlotte, NC and Zack Mezzanotte of Charleston, SC; and great grandchildren Jackson Adams, Preston Brown and Clara Spragg.
Memorials may be made to the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
