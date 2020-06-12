Marjorie (Liggins) Sanders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Liggins Sanders, formerly of Chester County, SC passed June 7, 2020 at her home in Philadelphia, PA. Graveside Services will be 12 noon Saturday July 13, 2020, at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester, SC. Viewing will be held at Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC on Saturday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00am. Please visit the funeral home website for more information at www.christopherkingsfh.com. Funeral Services are entrusted to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, South Carolina.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved