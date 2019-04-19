Mrs. Martha Capps Dover, age 90, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Rock Hill.
|
The funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Rock Hill, with the Rev. Tom Harvey and Rev. Jesse Sims officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill.
Born in the Lake Wylie area of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, Mrs. Dover was a daughter of the late Charles Ross and Grace Capps. She worked for Lance in Charlotte for twenty years. Mrs. Dover was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed walking and, until a fall at age 87, routinely walked 3 to 5 miles daily. Martha enjoyed going out to eat and Captain Steve's was one of her favorite restaurants. She was an avid "picture taker", known for taking unexpected action shots of family and friends. Mrs. Dover was the widow of the late Richard Pershing Dover, Sr.
Surviving are her daughter, Gail D. Coker and her husband, Dean of Edgemoor; her son, Richard P. Dover, Jr. of Charlotte; her brother, Robert S. Capps of Charlotte; three grandchildren, Barry Benfield, Michael Dover and Kristin Kelly; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Lee Dover in 1964 a brother, Charles Ross Capps, Jr. and two sisters, Mary Akins and Ruby Owens.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wolfe Funeral Home and at other times at her daughter, Gail's home, 4201 Edgeland Road, in Edgemoor, S.C.
Memorials may be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1029 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 19, 2019