Mrs. Peggy Jean (Allen) Dover, 79, of 1942 Orchard Road, Smyrna, SC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was born April 28, 1941 in York, SC to the late Jim and Eunice Allen.



Surviving to cherish fond memories are three sons, Ronnie Allen and wife, Tammy, Robert Dover and Robbie Dover and wife, Jen; four grandchildren: Amy Dover, Amanda Dover, Donna Dover, and Drew Dover; 8 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.



Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, June 20, 2020 at the Wright Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the service.



