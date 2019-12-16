Mr. Robert Henry Taylor, Jr., 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Mr. Taylor was born in Trenton, NJ, and the son of the late Robert H Taylor, Sr. and the late Gwendolyn Bergen Taylor. Mr. Taylor retired from the U. S. Navy serving over twenty years and was awarded several awards and honors during his career. He is also a member of the American Legion and the Veteran of Foreign War. In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with the Reverend Terry Wingate officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Katharine Young Taylor; his son, Robert Henry Taylor, III (Deanna) of Gastonia, NC, his sister, Barbara Campbell (Eugene) of Sebastian, FL; his grandson, Dylan Taylor; his granddaughter, Kaley Gass; his father-in-law, Charles Young; and a number of brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 16, 2019