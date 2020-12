Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Walter Bailey

May 23, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Chester, South Carolina - Robert W. "RW" Bailey 77, of 231 Ligon St. Chester SC, passed away on Sat. Nov. 28, 2020. Viewing of Remembrance will be held on Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 from 1-7pm at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. Burial will be private. Family hour from 1-3pm on Thurs. at the Funeral Home.





