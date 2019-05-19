Services Graveside service 1:00 PM Fairview Presbyterian Church 126 Fairview Church Rd. Fountain Inn , SC View Map Send Flowers Harry Phillips Jr.

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Harry RIssler Phillips, Jr.



December 8, 1922 - May 10, 2019



Chapel Hill



Harry Rissler Phillips, Jr. of 101 Green Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill, NC, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at the DuBose Health Center at The Cedars of Chapel Hill. A native of Spartanburg, SC he was the son of the late Harry Rissler Phillips and Mary King Phillips.



Harry was a 1942 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, where he was awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Structural Engineering. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving his county in World War II in the U. S. Navy as an officer in a Seabee (the Naval Construction Force) Battalion that built and fought in the South Pacific. Captain Phillips went on to enjoy almost 40 years as a Navy Seabee in active and reserve duty until retiring in 1982.



After returning from World War II, Harry was blessed to win the hand of Grace Harriett Martin in marriage in 1947, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together as devoted and caring parents, grandparents and great-grandparents until Grace's passing in 2007. Harry put his engineering expertise and experience to good use as he joined his father in the steel construction business at Piedmont Iron Works in Spartanburg, SC where he served in various capacities including a long tenure as President and CEO. Harry served his industry in various capacities including being elected as president of the Virginia Carolinas Steel Fabricators Association and as a longstanding member of the American Institute of Steel Construction.



Harry was a devoted and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, where he served as both a Deacon and an Elder. Community service was always important in Harry's life and he served in many important civic leadership roles. He served as a Board member and president of the Piedmont Club and as a member and president of the Spartanburg County Foundation, as well as numerous terms on the Spartanburg County School Board where he was privileged to serve several terms as chairman.



Survivors include his two sons, Dr. Harry R. Phillips, III and his wife Jane of Durham, NC and Thomas Martin Phillips and his wife Anne of Pawleys Island, SC; and a daughter, Grace Phillips Franklin and her husband Jeff of Raleigh, NC. Lovingly named "Anddaddy", Harry is also survived by his special loves: six grandchildren, Lee Phillips Otis (Thomas), Anne Phillips Carter, Grace Martin Franklin Best (Will), Catherine Phillips Verstandig (Grant), Thomas Martin Phillips, II (Lauren), and Jeffery Butler Franklin, Jr.; as well five beautiful great-grand daughters, Evelyn Grace Otis, Alice Benet Otis, Sadie Elizabeth Carter, Anna Grace Carter and Harriet Lee Carter.



A graveside service, with military honors, will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 126 Fairview Church Rd., Fountain Inn, SC 29644.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Teach My People, PO Box 2848, Pawleys Island, SC 29585; Fairview Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1664, Fountain Inn, SC 29644; or Cedars Employee Appreciation Fund, 100 Cedar Club Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.



An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com



Floyd's North Church Street Chapel Published in HeraldSun on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.