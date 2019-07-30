|
Horst Kessemeier
June 3, 1931- July 3, 2019
Chapel Hill
Horst Kessemeier, 88, died on July 3 at his home in Chapel Hill with his children, Susanne and Matthias, by his side.
He is also succeeded by his grandchildren, Soren and Lillian, and preceded in death by his wife, Lydia.
Born in Hamburg, Germany, Horst left in 1957 to pursue a Ph.D. in Physics at Washington University, St. Louis, MO. Subsequently, he moved with his family to Chapel Hill where he was a professor at U.N.C. He played crucial roles in two revolutionary developments of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR), the technique that is the basis of MRI medical imaging. He maintained his interest in and curiosity about NMR up to the end of his life, perusing his detailed notes while clenching an old pipe between his teeth. He loved nature, tai chi, and spending time with friends in the community always willing to lend a sympathetic ear.
Published in HeraldSun on July 30, 2019