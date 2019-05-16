Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon Baptist Church

Joseph Frank "Joe" Ferettino Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Frank "Joe" Ferettino Jr. Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Frank Ferettino, Jr.

Durham

Joseph "Joe" Frank Ferettino, Jr., 62, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Joseph Frank Ferettino and Margie Elois Beal Ferettino.

Mr. Ferettino was employed at Newton Instrument Company in the shipping department.

Mr. Ferettino is survived by his sisters, Deborah Ann Ferettino and Linda Ferettino.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with Rev. Rich Goodier officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or the family request that memorial donations be made toward funeral costs.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now