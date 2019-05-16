Joseph "Joe" Frank Ferettino, Jr.



Durham



Joseph "Joe" Frank Ferettino, Jr., 62, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Joseph Frank Ferettino and Margie Elois Beal Ferettino.



Mr. Ferettino was employed at Newton Instrument Company in the shipping department.



Mr. Ferettino is survived by his sisters, Deborah Ann Ferettino and Linda Ferettino.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with Rev. Rich Goodier officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow the services in the church cemetery.



Flowers are accepted or the family request that memorial donations be made toward funeral costs.



Flowers are accepted or the family request that memorial donations be made toward funeral costs.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.