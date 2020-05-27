Maxine Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine L. Butler

January 17, 1924 - May 20, 2020

Raleigh

Maxine L Butler, 96, originally of Raleigh, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday. She leaves behind her daughter Laverne Crawford, of NJ, grandson Charles Crawford, of NY, and grandchildren, Candice and Rachel Crawford of Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved