Maxine L. Butler
January 17, 1924 - May 20, 2020
Raleigh
Maxine L Butler, 96, originally of Raleigh, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday. She leaves behind her daughter Laverne Crawford, of NJ, grandson Charles Crawford, of NY, and grandchildren, Candice and Rachel Crawford of Raleigh.
Published in Herald Sun on May 27, 2020.