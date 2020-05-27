Or Copy this URL to Share

Maxine L. Butler



January 17, 1924 - May 20, 2020



Raleigh



Maxine L Butler, 96, originally of Raleigh, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday. She leaves behind her daughter Laverne Crawford, of NJ, grandson Charles Crawford, of NY, and grandchildren, Candice and Rachel Crawford of Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store