Obituary Condolences Nancy Hobbie Grinstead, 71, of Durham, NC, passed away Friday February 15th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and related complications. Nancy is survived by two children, Susannah (Mark) Winden and Joshua Grinstead (Ana Moreno Reig), five grandchildren – Evan, Cecilia, Erin, Becka, and Sydney. Nancy had two brothers and two sisters, Dennis, Henry, Becky and Anne. She was the daughter of Henry Waldo Hobbie and Frances Helms Hobbie, also of Durham, NC.

Nancy loved life and learning. She earned a BA in Art History from Duke University later in life and it inspired her to be a life-long student thereafter. She attended classes at Oxford University and traveled throughout Europe exploring its great works of art and architecture. Nancy worked for the better part of her career at Duke University in the education department and as a part-time substitute teacher in retirement. She enjoyed shag dancing at the beach, played sports recreationally until her late thirties, volunteered supporting senior care center compliance, and was an active member at her church, Aldersgate United Methodist, in Durham. Nancy was a history buff and actively read and took courses about the early 20th century. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed political and philosophical discourse.

Nancy was a strong, independent spirit and fought her health challenges defiantly every step of the way until the end.

A funeral will be held at Aldersgate Church, 1320 Umstead Rd, Durham, NC 27712, on Wednesday February 20th at 1pm followed by a reception. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks to respectfully make a donation to in Nancy's honor. She would be proud to assist in leaving the world a better place.