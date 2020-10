Or Copy this URL to Share

Johnson, Alfred C.

Jul 11, 1931 - Sep 22, 2020

Alfred C. Johnson, 89, of Sarasota, FL, died on Sep 22, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church, 3773 Wilkinson Rd., Sarasota, FL 34233. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park..



