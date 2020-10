Or Copy this URL to Share

Marshall, Evone Green

Aug 2,1960 - Oct 16, 2020

Evone Green Marshall, 60, of Sarasota , Florida , died on Oct 16, 2020. Services will be held at palms Memorial Park on 11:00am Saturday Oct 24th ,visitation will be 6-8pm Friday ,October 23rd at Chandlers Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by: Chandlers Funeral Home ,Sarasota Fl.



