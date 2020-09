SAPHIER, FREDAOct 16, 1917 - Sep 9, 2020ALMOST 103 YEARS! A TRUE "WOMAN OF VALOR". FREDA WAS BORN IN OTTAWA CANADA. AFTER MARRYING, SHE, MOVED TO LOUISVILLE KENTUCKY AND RAISED HER CHILDREN THERE. FREDA MOVED TO SARASOTA IN 1974 AND MARRIED LESTER SAPHIER. THEY HAD MANY HAPPY YEARS TOGETHER.FREDA GRADUATED THE TORONTO CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC AND WAS AN ACCOMPLISHED CONCERT VIOLINIST. SHE TOOK WORKSHOPS WITH DR. SUZIKI AND TAUGHT MANY CHILDREN THE SUZIKI METHOD. ONE OF HER STUDENTS IN HER LATER LIFE WAS ACCEPTED IN THE ITZAK PERLMAN PROGRAM. FREDA WAS ALSO A TALENTED SCHULPTROSS AND HER PIECES WERE COMMISSIONED IN THE U.S. AND CANADA.OVER THE YEARS, FREDA VOLUNTEERED AT HER SYNAGOGUE AND COMMUNITY.FREDA IS SURVIVED BY HER CHILDREN, HARRIET JOY EPSTEIN AND JEFFREY HARRY HOREN (SUSAN), 6 GRANDCHILDREN AND 16 GREAT GRANDCHILDREN.MOM,NANA WAS LOVE BY ALL BECAUSE OF HER GOODNESS, CHARACTER AND HUMILITY..HER CAREGIVERS BETHANY, PAT, RODICA AND ESPECIALLY HER GRANDDAUGHTER ALYSSA R. EPSTEIN TOOK WONDERFUL CARE OF HER AND MADE HER VERY HAPPY.GRAVESIDE SERVICES WERE 9/13/202 AT BETH SHOLOM CEMETARY , FOLLOWED BY SHIVA AT HER RESIDENCE.IN LEIU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS IN FREDA'S HONOR CAN BE SENT TO JEWISH NATIONAL FUND, 78 RANDALL AVE, ROCKVILLE CENTER, N.Y. 11570 OR your favorite charity