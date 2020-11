Or Copy this URL to Share

Ottaviano, James Emmett

Feb 21, 1942 - Oct 18, 2020

Formally from Croton NY, graduated LaSalle Mitilary Academy, A Naval veteran, pilot and contractor. Survived by his wife Winifred, sons James, Walter, daughter Deborah Paul, 4 granddaughters. Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery Nov 9, 2020. Celebration of life to follow.





