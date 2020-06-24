Otis Kelly
1939 - 2020
Kelly, Otis
Feb 19, 1939 - Jun 19, 2020
Otis Kelly, 81, of Palmetto, FL, died on Jun 19, 2020. Services will be held at A Private Time at Visitation is 6-8PM Friday June 26, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
