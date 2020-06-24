Or Copy this URL to Share

Kelly, Otis

Feb 19, 1939 - Jun 19, 2020

Otis Kelly, 81, of Palmetto, FL, died on Jun 19, 2020. Services will be held at A Private Time at Visitation is 6-8PM Friday June 26, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



