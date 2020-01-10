|
|
Ward, Thomas William
04/07/1934 - 01/09/2020
Sarasota - Thomas W. Ward, 85, of Sarasota, died peacefully with his loving family at his side on January 9, 2020. He was born April 7, 1934 in New York City to George and Erna Stefan Ward. He was born and raised in Manhattan. After graduating high school, he served with the US Navy during the Korean War. After his time with the Navy, he enrolled at LeMoyne College and graduated in 1959 with a BS in Industrial Relations.
He accepted a job with GE and spent 21 years in a variety of roles and locations. He was appointed Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Rubbermaid in 1980. After a long and successful career, he retired in 1994.
In retirement, Tom pursued his passion for photography, travel and learning. He cared greatly for, and supported the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend providing love, counsel and lifelong memories. He touched many people during his lifetime with his friendship, kindness, and advice. He is most remembered camera in hand, pursuing a great shot.
Surviving are his loving wife of 21 years, Marcia; his three daughters Stephanie Menke (Karl), Deirdre Ward, Maura Cline (Ric) and their mother, Mary Ward; Sons Keith Johnston (Kristian) and David Johnston (Angie); Grandchildren Nate & Mackenzie Beam, Cassidy & Rylee Cline, Grant & Audrey Johnston.
A private family service will be held at The National Cemetery at a later date.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Thomas W. and Marcia F. Ward Educational Fund within the Plymouth Harbor Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020