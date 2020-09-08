1/
Timothy R. Cameresi
1955 - 2020
Cameresi, Timothy R.
Jan 3, 1955 - Aug 29, 2020
Tim passed away after a long battle with cancer at 65. He was predeceased by his father Joe and mother Billie. He is survived by his many friends and chosen family from around the country as well as his sister Connie and nephew Brad. Tim grew up in Bluefield West Virginia and is a graduate of Sarasota High School and Parsons School of Design in NYC. His exceptional graphic design abilities took him many places but his career at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is where he lived out his dream of meeting many celebrities and stars, collected pictures and autographs, which are some of the collections he has left to share on his Pinterest Boards. A memorial page has been set up on FB for all to share memories, pictures and music in lieu of a service due to Covid.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2770987033225747/

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
