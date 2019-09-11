|
|
Donnelly, William
Oct 14,1939 - Aug 22, 2019
William (Bill) Donnelly died peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Margaret, his sister, Joan, and brother, Thomas.
Bill graduated from All Hollows High School in the Bronx, and went on to Manhattan College where he earned a degree in accounting.
Bill served in the Army from 1960-66 and went on to work for Citibank, work that took him all over the world. After retirement, Bill volunteered at Garden Elementary and worked tirelessly on the Sarasota scholarship program. Bill was also a proud member of Epiphany Cathedral Church where he volunteered often. Bill also was on the board at Plantation Country Club where he and his wife Wanda lived for many years.
To Bill's family, he was a man of mirth, of intellect, and of deep kindness and love. His many nieces and nephews grew up learning so much from their Uncle, from games, to politics, to trivia of all sorts. But above all, they learned that their Uncle loved them in a special way.
Funeral to be held on September 14th, 2019 11:00a.m. at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice,Florida, followed by lunch at Myrtle Trace Clubhouse. In Lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the Community Foundation in honor of Bill. 2635 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019