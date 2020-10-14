Joan Johnson-Meyer of Atlanta, MI formerly of Lincoln Park, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Jay Johnson, Francis Cole and Robert Meyer. Dearest mother of Maureen (Patrick) Tobin and the late Patrick Cole. Loving grandmother of Michael Montecinos, Jack Tobin, Jillian Tobin, Timothy Cole, Anna Cole, Ian Cole and great grandmother of Cayleigh. Dear sister of Deanna Matthews and the late Jolene, Mona and Antoinette. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed many years with Lincoln Park fire chief Jay Johnson at their residence on Canada Creek Ranch in Atlanta, MI. The family is requesting condolences to Maureen Tobin in care of the R.C. Aleks Funeral Home, 1324 Southfield Rd., Lincoln Park 48146 and donations can be made to Veterans Matters, 3450 W. Central Ave., suite 108, Toledo, OH 43606. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



