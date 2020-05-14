Marcelino Rivera Hernandez passed away May 6, 2020, predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Tomasa. He was born June 9, 1923 in Beeville, Texas, and spent his formative years in Corpus Christi, Texas. After serving in the Army Air Corps in World War II, he returned to Corpus Christi. Finding limited opportunities there, he decided to follow his older brother to Michigan where there was an abundance of postwar jobs. It was then that he took his young family, Tomasa and Luis, and moved them to Ecorse, Michigan. He took on several jobs until he settled on Ford Motor Company, where he worked at the River Rouge plant until his retirement in 1978. After his retirement, he continued to be active in UAW Local 600 events and St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always had time for nephews and nieces and other family members because he believed in family first and the love of people. He was generous and caring to everyone that knew him. He loved life and had a ready smile, a joke, a kind word for everyone, especially those around him, whether they were family or someone he had just met. He is survived by five children; Luis (Anne), Dolores Frasure, Marcelino, Jr. (Nora), Gloria Palmisano (Joseph), and Bob (Crystal), along with 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store