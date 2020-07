Or Copy this URL to Share

Ra Jean Cronwell passes away July 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Royce, Randall (Kiku) and Rhonda (David) Paul. Dear grandmother and great grandmother. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



