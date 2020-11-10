Terry L. Boatman Jr., 45, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born March 15, 1975 in Albion to Terry and Charlotte (Signor) Boatman Sr. He married Christina Morris on November 3, 1999 and she survives.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the South Litchfield Baptist Church with Minister Jeanette Strauss officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-6 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.





