Thomas A. Mills
Thomas A. Mills, 75, resident of Scipio Township, Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. He was born July 2, 1945 to Lawrence and Leta (Haines) Mills and was a lifelong Hillsdale County resident. In March 1965 he married Shirley A Hollenbeck and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, Ann Marie Sanders (Elwin) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Thomas W. Mills (Alisa) of Angola, Indiana and Jennifer Layher (Thomas) of Jonesville; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter, honorary son, Tim Dowker and sister, Donelda Hayes (Ray Brewer) of Indiana.

?Thomas loved to work. First on farms as a child and young man, delivered furniture for Montgomery Wards and worked the oil field for Wells Service and Lease Management. In 1982 he retired from Good Year Tire of Jackson following an injury. He enjoyed working on cars and was as avid gardener and wood worker.

?He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alice Miller, Daneen Maxson; Diana Mills plus one brother, Leon Mills.

A graveside service for Thomas A. Mills will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mosherville Cemetery with Ray Roberts officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

?In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Red Fox Sportsman Club "Kids Day". For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
