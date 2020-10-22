1/1
Dallan Earl Rasmussen
Dallan Earl Rasmussen
March 25, 1944 - October 13, 2020
Dallan Earl Rasmussen, 76, of Preston, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Dallan was born March 25, 1944, in Preston, Idaho, to Harvey Hans Rasmussen and Ramona Mae Talbot.
Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral services will be for the immediate family only at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho. Masks are required. Anyone outside of the immediate family who wish to observe the funeral services may access a live feed at https://youtu.be/1SnxkTp86RM
To access a full obituary, or to share a memory of Dallan, or offer condolences to the family, visit www.franklincountyfuneral.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
