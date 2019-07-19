Debra Allan

June 19, 1950 - July 17, 2019

Debra Prince Allan passed away peacefully at her home in New Harmony, Utah, on July 17, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.

Debbie was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 19, 1950, and raised to be a quintessential California girl, growing up in Walnut Creek and Davis, California. She graduated from Davis High School, attended Church College of Hawaii, Brigham Young University - Provo, and Utah State University, graduating with a BFA in Art. She taught art at North Cache and White Pine Middle Schools in Richmond, Utah, for 20 years.

Debbie loved her family. She enjoyed hiking and camping, especially in Yellowstone NP. One of her great joys in life was being at Tony Grove lake with the wildflowers she loved. She loved painting, gardening, and pulling weeds. She was a life-long Scouter and loved teaching her Primary class. Debbie had a love of Southern Utah and her one great desire in life was to move back to New Harmony. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and loved her Savior.

Debbie was preceded in death by her daughters Jillinda and Tessie. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Norman; her children Nicholas (Shannon) Allan; Samuel (Jenn) Allan; Sally (Keith) Naylor; adopted daughter-in-law Angie Allan; and her 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the New Harmony LDS church building with a viewing from 10:00-11:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon. Another viewing will be held Monday, July 22 at the LDS Richmond 4th Ward building, Richmond, UT, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with family graveside services to follow. She will be buried in Logan City Cemetery next to her daughter.

The family wishes to thank the many people who cared for Debbie over the last several months. Online condolences can be sent to www.affordablefuneralservices.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 19, 2019