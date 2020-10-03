1/1
Edmond Paul DeGasser
1926 - 2020
June 27, 1926 - September 30, 2020
Edmond Paul DeGasser, 94, passed away September 30, 2020, and was happily reunited with his sweetheart Alice who preceded him in death on January 6, 2020.
Ed was born June 27, 1926, to Fred Paul DeGasser and Helen Chittock in Arlington, California. Ed grew up in Norco, California, until the age of 17 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in WWII in the Mariana Islands in the South Pacific. He served with Bob Denning of Las Vegas and they became lifelong friends.
When Ed and Bob were discharged they returned to California and spent a year 'living it up'! Ed then reenlisted in the U.S. Navy. Before returning to duty he was involved in a motorcycle accident and spent 22 months in the Naval Hospital in Bremerton, Washington, but was able to return to duty and was honorably discharged.
On December 31, 1948, while still in the hospital he married his sweetheart Alice E. Hauet from Norco, California. They were married for 71 years.
Ed and Alice lived in Washington, Oregon and California and finally settling in Richmond, Utah, in 1969 where they spent the remainder of their years.
Ed is survived by his children, Robert L. (Karen) DeGasser, Jean (Keith) Hafen, David P. (Jean) DeGasser, and Denice McMorrow; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; his mom and dad; and sisters, Lorraine Emery, Joan Wilkes, and infant sister Jean DeGasser.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. in the Richmond City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.




Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Richmond City Cemetery
