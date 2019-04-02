Ferris C. Larsen

September 5, 1940 - March 29, 2019

Ferris C. Larsen, 78, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Hyde Park, Utah. Ferris C. Larsen was born September 5, 1940, to Owen and Merle Larsen, formerly of Newton, Utah. Ferris grew up in Newton, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School in 1958. He loved going to his class reunions. Ferris worked for Smith's Food King in Logan and Ralphs grocery store in California. Ferris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1960, Ferris married his sweetheart, Ranae Palmer. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on February 12, 1960.

They were blessed with four children, Teresa (Robert) Stock of Preston, Idaho, Debra (Michael) Ballard of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brian (Christine) Larsen of Rexburg, Idaho, and Melissa Willie of Logan, Utah. He is survived by three sisters, Karen (Don) Spainhower of Ogden, Utah, Janice (Lyle) Barson of Sandy, Utah, and JoAnn (Darwin) Weeks of Palm Springs, California. Ferris has 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. Funeral services will be Friday, April 5, 2019, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 and the funeral service at 11:00 at the Mt. Logan Stake Center, 565 E. 100 South, Logan, Utah. The family of Ferris C. Larsen would like to thank all the many wonderful people who cared for our father. Thank you! Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary