Kyle Wayne Nelson

March 25, 1993 - March 26, 2019

On Tuesday, March 26, we lost a best friend, son, father and uncle. Everyone he met instantly loved him. He loved camping and fishing, he felt so free when he was in the mountains. July 10th, 2018, Kyle and Tori welcomed their beautiful daughter Charlotte into the world. She was his whole world, and he loved her with all of his heart. He was a very talented artist and loved to draw, paint, and tattoo, and Charlotte was his ultimate masterpiece. Kyle and his adopted brother planned to open a landscaping business together. His passions and his love will always be remembered and felt by everyone who knew him and loved him.

He is survived by his family: his daughter, Charlotte Emily Ann Mitton; the mother of his child, Tori Mitton; the child's grandmother, Michele Mitton; his father, Donald Nelson; his stepmother, Vickie Packham; his "birth-giver," Traci Mangrum; his grandparents, Dawn and Rodney Tolbert; his great grandma, Anna West; and his adopted family, Brianna and Austin Wright.

A graveside service will be held in the Millville Cemetery on Tuesday, April 2nd, at noon. If you wish to send condolences or donate to the family for his funeral expenses, there is a Kyle Nelson memorial fund at Mountain America Credit Union. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary