Arlene J. King, age 82, of Zeeland, passed away, Monday August 10, 2020.
She was born and raised in Holland, Michigan to Alvin & Alma Reus on January 20, 1938. Arlene was raised in Fourth Reformed Church and later in life joined Calvary Baptist Church. She was a woman of strong faith and she was known to read her bible regularly. Arlene was a gentle, soft spoken and kind hearted soul. Mrs. King also had a wonderful sense of humor and could outwit anybody. Despite her hardships and struggle with mental illness, Mrs. King always had a big smile. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Cresswell King and a sister, Ruth Ann Boeve.
She is survived by her children, Tracene King, Faith Gibson, David King, Hope King, Sandra King, Charity Machiela and Patience May; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, William Reus, Carol Jean King, Mary Van Tubbergen, Janice Policha and Kathleen Rasmussen.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00am to 10:45am, on Saturday, August 15, at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 188 Douglas Avenue, Holland. A public funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00am following visitation at the Northwood Chapel. Interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Holland.
