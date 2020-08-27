1/1
Barbara Vidro
Barbara Ann Vidro, age 69, of Zeeland passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Heritage Nursing and Rehab.
Barb retired from Holland Hospital after nearly 40 years of service. She loved jewelry, square dancing, reading, and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband Everett Vidro, parents Edward and Anna Vee (Griffith) Toole, brother Gary Toole and her beautiful departed dog Sparky.
She is survived by her step-children: Sue and Jim Middleton, Mary and Scott Patrick, Mark and Julie Vidro, Sally and Steve Oracz and Karen Ruger and her daughter Faith Ruger; her cousin Cheryl Oliver who loved each other as dear sisters; Uncle George Connor; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. The service will be outdoors (bringing a chair is suggested). Rev. Jan Lancaster will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Northwood Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the Chapel (a mask is required for service and visitation). To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
