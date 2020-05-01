Bernice "Petey" TerHaar passed into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 86. Petey was born in North Muskegon, Michigan, attended Holland High School, and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1957. Petey worked many years as a travel agent in Gulfport, Florida. She enjoyed taking trips, but more than anything, Petey loved people and she loved to laugh. She enjoyed going down to the pool to swim with friends, playing cards with family, and cooking meals for others. She also spent many happy summers in Holland, MI, enjoying time with many lifelong friends and family.

Petey was preceded in death by her husband, and the love of her life, Robert "Bob" TerHaar, and her dear daughter, Cathy Brigham. She is survived by children: R. Jay (Merri anne) TerHaar, Cheryl TerHaar, and Chuck (Noie) TerHaar, all of Holland, Michigan, 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marillyn (Duane) Newville of Gulfport, Florida, and sister-in-law, Jean (Gus) Van Den Berge, of Holland.

Petey will be missed by her family and many friends. She had a kind heart and a feisty spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Mustard Seed Café, 201 E. Sunset Rd, El Paso, TX, 79922. It is a ministry where her daughter Cathy put in many hours volunteering.





