Brandon unfortunately and unexpectedly passed away at the age of 28 at Holland Hospital on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was young, healthy and this was devastating to all that knew him. He was loved and will be greatly missed!
Brandon was born in July of 1992 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He moved to Holland at a young age, attended West Ottawa High School and worked at Family Fare as a baker and night stock lead.
Brandon enjoyed skateboarding, hiking, baking, camping, and loved his close friends and family. His friends called him Schroeder or just Bro. You would often find him having fun with water-sports, gaming, fishing, archery, air guns, and even fermenting his very own homemade Mead!
Brandon is survived by his mother Tracy Schroeder (Jack) Johnson, twin sister Victoria (Adam Contreras) Schroeder, niece Adaria Contreras, grandparents Jack and Pat Schroeder, Uncle Derek and Aunt Nichole Schroeder, Great Aunt Nancy Williams, second cousins Josh Williams and Jon Williams along with his special friends Nick Cooper, Ben Hanson, Ricky Rowe, Chris DeJonge, and Kyle Jurries.
A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon's mother Tracy Johnson or to the Gift of Life Foundation.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Schroeder family.