Donald Bulthuis, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.Donald served in the US Army in WWII. He was a graduate of Hope College and University of Michigan where he earned his Master's in Education. He was a member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, former member of Prospect Park CRC and served on the Council and as choir director. He was a Jr. High teacher at Holland Christian schools for several years and retired from Textron Aerospace. He loved music, enjoyed traveling to experience different areas, and was a science and nature enthusiast particularly of botany, rocks and fossils.He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2013 and a daughter, Jane Ellen in 1957.He is survived by son, Mark (Sally) Bulthuis; daughter, Mary (Steve) Eelkema; son, Paul (Kris) Bulthuis; son, Jon (Julie) Bulthuis; son, Steve (Krystal) Bulthuis; grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; Adrianne (Joseph) Devereaux, Katherine Bulthuis, Tyler Eelkema, Amy Eelkema, April (Jeff) Dickey, Travis (Sarah) Bulthuis, Sara Bulthuis, Alina Bulthuis, Bethany Bulthuis, Kaylyn Bulthuis; brother-in-law, Dick (Louise) Van Loo; sister-in-law, Norma Van Loo; and brother-in-law, Roger Zylema.Private family services are planned for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be given in Donald's honor to the Klaas Bulthuis Endowment Fund c/o Holland Christian Schools at https://www.hollandchristian.org/donate/. Interment to be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.