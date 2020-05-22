Donald Bulthuis
1926 - 2020
Donald Bulthuis, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Donald served in the US Army in WWII. He was a graduate of Hope College and University of Michigan where he earned his Master's in Education. He was a member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, former member of Prospect Park CRC and served on the Council and as choir director. He was a Jr. High teacher at Holland Christian schools for several years and retired from Textron Aerospace. He loved music, enjoyed traveling to experience different areas, and was a science and nature enthusiast particularly of botany, rocks and fossils.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2013 and a daughter, Jane Ellen in 1957.
He is survived by son, Mark (Sally) Bulthuis; daughter, Mary (Steve) Eelkema; son, Paul (Kris) Bulthuis; son, Jon (Julie) Bulthuis; son, Steve (Krystal) Bulthuis; grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; Adrianne (Joseph) Devereaux, Katherine Bulthuis, Tyler Eelkema, Amy Eelkema, April (Jeff) Dickey, Travis (Sarah) Bulthuis, Sara Bulthuis, Alina Bulthuis, Bethany Bulthuis, Kaylyn Bulthuis; brother-in-law, Dick (Louise) Van Loo; sister-in-law, Norma Van Loo; and brother-in-law, Roger Zylema.
Private family services are planned for Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given in Donald's honor to the Klaas Bulthuis Endowment Fund c/o Holland Christian Schools at https://www.hollandchristian.org/donate/.
Interment to be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Service
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
May 21, 2020
We appreciated knowing Don and extend our condolences to you all. Norm and Barb Steen
Barbara Steen
Family Friend
