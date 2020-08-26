Judith Marie (Slikkers) Seymour, born on August 27, 1956 to Paul & Beatrice (Visser) Slikkers of Holland, Michigan, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Seymour, her three daughters: Robin, Lauren, & Ellen Seymour, and her four siblings: Anita (Harold) Buell, Rick Slikkers, Terry Slikkers, and Karen (Larry) Mendez. As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She served her community for 40 years as a Physical Therapist, most recently with Holland Hospital Homecare. In her personal time, she enjoyed being involved in her local church community, spending time with her family and friends, traveling near and far, and an extensive reading list.
Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Holland Seventh-day Adventist Church 11279 East Ottogan Street, Holland, MI 49423. Visitation will be held at 12:30pm with the funeral service to follow at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute donations on her behalf to the Holland Seventh-day Adventist Evangelism Program. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com