Klazien (Clarise) Kok, age 97 a long time resident of Royal Park Place in Zeeland, MI, and recently of Sheldon Meadows in Hudsonville, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, May 1, 2020, joining her loving husband Ted Kok, who passed away on Oct. 20, 1974. Klazien was born in Scheemda, Netherlands on January 6, 1923 to Meeme and Dievertje Luth. She married the love of her life, Ted Kok, in June of 1947, and moved with her husband and 3 children to the United States in March of 1956, and settled in Holland Michigan where her fourth child was born in 1957.Klazien loved the lord with all her heart, was a loving mom, oma (grandmother), and great grandma. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to laugh! She loved life and was grateful to her lord for giving her such a long, healthy life.Klazien is survived by her children: Dia (Paul) Kik, Winnie (Bert) Arends, Carl (Sally) Kok, Mike (Jill) Kok, 12 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.An immediate family burial service will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery, with a memorial service for extended family at a later date.Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland.