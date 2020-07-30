Virginia Wilson, 81, of Holland, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at LakeSide Vista community in Holland, with her daughter, Lise, at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Wilson. In addition to her daughter Lise she is survived by her son, Timothy Wilson, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Graham. Virginia was born and brought up in Madison, Minnesota. As a young woman she obtained her Med-Tech training and degree in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she met her future husband Jack. They were married for 49 years, residing first in Minneapolis, then Toledo, OH, and Iowa City, IA before settling in Holland in 1971. Virginia devoted her life to being a loving, caring wife and mother to her children. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Holland. Due to the current conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service has been postponed but details will be announced when they are determined. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in Virginia's memory be sent to the Dementia Society of America
or the Alzheimer's Association
. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the family.