Anita P. Mire
Thibodaux - Anita P. Mire, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 79.
Per her wishes, the family will have a private graveside service at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, where she will be reunited in eternity with her husband and son.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon M. Martino (Joseph "Alton") and Roslyn M. Brock (Bryan); grandchildren, Toby, Beau, and Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Carroll A. Mire; son, Shannon "Dutch" Mire; her parents, Anthony and Argentina Perez; brothers, Murphy, Murray, and Milfred Perez; and her canine companion and "ears", Cricket.
She enjoyed tending to her yard work and planting beautiful flowers. When she wasn't outside in her yard, she would be found in the kitchen cooking large meals for her family, whether it was a special event or a simple Tuesday dinner. Her number one priority was her family, especially her grandchildren that she loved to spoil. She will be greatly missed by all her loved ones, but her famous quote "I love you more" will be ringing in everyone's ears.
The family would like to thank the staff at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, Thibodaux Rescue Team, and all her loving neighbors for their care and compassion during this time.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.