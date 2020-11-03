Charles Harrell

Chauvin - Charles Harrell, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, LA, passed away peacefully at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. LA. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Charles Cedric Harrell and Juan L. Harrell, Sr.; daughters, Chasity Harrell and Katie Hunter (Robert); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; three brothers, John, Jr., Chris and Anthony (Lucinda) Harrell; and sisters, Ruth Theriot (Vernon), Judith Scott (Donald) and Sally Howard.

He was preceded in death by his parents. John, Sr. and Katie Mason Harrell; and grandson, Juan L. Harrell, Jr.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store