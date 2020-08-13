Clementine Doucet Pierce

Clementine "Katin" Doucet Pierce, 86, a native of Galliano and resident of the Broadway Elder in Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, the family encourages you to pray safely with them from your home during the celebration of a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Galliano, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Clementine is survived by her daughter, Marie P. Callais and husband Wilton; two sons, Michael Pierce and wife Harriet, Dean Pierce and wife Lyn; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; expected soon and brother, Larry Doucet.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan A. Pierce; father, Neville Doucet; mother, Eveline Guidry Doucet; sisters, Una Doucet, Melissere Doucet Collins, and Cecelia Doucet Champagne; brothers, Maxine Doucet, Ulysses Doucet, and Clarence Doucet; grandson, Ross Callais; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or to your church parish.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.