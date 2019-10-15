Home

Holy Savior Church Religious
201 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
Eloyse Grabert Eschete Obituary
Eloyse Grabert Eschete, 79, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, with her loving family at her side.

Visitation will be held from 10 a .m. until funeral services Friday, Oct. 18, at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Eloyse is survived by her husband, Abel J. Eschete III; children, Christine Babin (Wayne), Darnell Roussell (Mike), and Hansen Eschete (Cathy); grandchildren, Cody Babin (Alyse), Hillary R. Savitts (Jesse), Hailley R. Disbrow (Lindsay), Alyssa and Amanda Eschete; great-grandchildren, Lawsen, Jessi Claire and Ander Savitts, Jolie' Babin; and siblings, Lillie G. Estay and Louella Grabert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wildon and Noelie Waguespack Grabert; and siblings, Deme' Grabert, Leola G. Griffin, Lula Mae G. Griffin, Lorella G. Estay and Lorina G. Folse.

A special thank you to the staff at Ochsner/St. Anne 3rd Floor, Dr. Nawaz and Dr. Wong.

Samart-Mothe Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
