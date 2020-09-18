Genevieve Theresa Ledet Kramer

Genevieve Theresa Ledet Kramer, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Genevieve Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Allen Kramer (Pearly), Nelson Kramer Jr. (Mona), Peggy Dupre (Teddy), Robert Kramer (Stephanie), Dwight Kramer (Ethel), Tina Lacaze (Jimmy), Whitney Kramer (Becky); twenty-one grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; sister, Louise LeBlanc (Jules).

Genevieve is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson J. Kramer Sr.; parents, Dennis and Agnes Ledet; brothers, Columbus Ledet, Stanley Ledet, Harris Ledet, Murphy Ledet; in-laws, Whitney Kramer Sr. and Louvenia Hebert Kramer.

Genevieve was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for all their love and care. Thanks to all who helped in caring for Genevieve in her final weeks.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Genevieve Kramer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store