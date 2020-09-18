1/1
Genevieve Theresa Ledet Kramer
1929 - 2020
Genevieve Theresa Ledet Kramer
Genevieve Theresa Ledet Kramer, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Houma, La.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Genevieve Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:30 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
Genevieve is survived by her children, Allen Kramer (Pearly), Nelson Kramer Jr. (Mona), Peggy Dupre (Teddy), Robert Kramer (Stephanie), Dwight Kramer (Ethel), Tina Lacaze (Jimmy), Whitney Kramer (Becky); twenty-one grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; sister, Louise LeBlanc (Jules).
Genevieve is preceded in death by her husband, Nelson J. Kramer Sr.; parents, Dennis and Agnes Ledet; brothers, Columbus Ledet, Stanley Ledet, Harris Ledet, Murphy Ledet; in-laws, Whitney Kramer Sr. and Louvenia Hebert Kramer.
Genevieve was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She enjoyed going to the casino and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for all their love and care. Thanks to all who helped in caring for Genevieve in her final weeks.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Genevieve Kramer.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:30 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
21
Service
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
September 18, 2020
Grandma I sit here looking at your picture I remember all the great memories I shared with you and pawpaw! From picking flowers, making beads, playing with the rabbits and eating all the peppermints we could ever want. The smell of down home cooking as well walked in will never leave my soul. Grandma I love you so much and I am so sorry I could not be there with you one last to see that beautiful smile on your face. Please give grandma hug hugs and kisses! I love you both so much!
Brittany Kramer-Ryckman
Family
September 18, 2020
To the family of Gen, especially my classmate Nelson, I extend to you all my heartfelt condolences and prayers. It will be my great honor to officiate at her Memorial Service and Burial. Please know that you all are in my prayers,especially at my Holy Mass. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed Rest In Peace.

Reverend Father C. Paul Bergeron.
Rev.Fr.C. Paul Bergeron
Friend
September 18, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Norma and Jessie Boudreaux
Family
September 18, 2020
To Trish & the entire family

So sorry to hear this sad news. Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you at this time of sorrow. May your memories bring you comfort!

Terry & Ellen Mayeur McCubbin
Terry & Ellen Mayeur McCubbin
Friend
