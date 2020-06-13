Joan Funderburk Ledet passed away at the age of 80 on June 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born in New Orleans on Nov. 9, 1939, and moved to Houma becoming a permanent resident. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales Girls High School in 1957, and attended LSU from 1957 to 1959.



Upon leaving LSU, she was an executive secretary to the Louisiana Land & Exploration Company in Houma and then moved to AT&T/Bell South for the remainder of a long career.



Joan is survived by her three children, Michael James Ledet, Donna Moore and her husband, Gene Moore, and Sharon Ackman and her husband, Darren Ackman; grandchildren, Ashley, James, and Louis Ledet, Catherine Moore, and Brittany and Abigail Ackman; and two great-grandsons, Luke Moore and Neil Cain.



She is also survived by her brother, James M. Funderburk (Yoli); and her nieces, Aimee Legendre (Gerard), Andre Guidry (Scott) and Jennifer Laperouse (Patrick).



She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ledet; and her infant daughter, Connie Marie Ledet and her parents, James B. Funderburk and Thais Pfeiffer Funderburk.



Joan was an avid LSU football fan and arrived at LSU just in time to enjoy its first ever national championship in football in the year 1958. She was present for Billy Cannon's famous 89-yard punt return on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 1959, against Ole Miss. She was forever hooked on LSU football and immensely enjoyed watching all of their games either in person or on television. For the record, she did not care for Coach Charlie McClendon or Coach Les Miles, but adored Nick Saban, and continued to adore him to the day she passed away. She was heartbroken when he left LSU for Alabama and never quite recovered from that event. Joan could often be heard yelling at the television set during the LSU games as she offered considerable advice and criticism to the team and to whomever was coaching at any given time.



Joan was also an avid golfer and was a longtime member of Ellendale Country Club. She enjoyed playing golf with her many friends over the years, and with her now deceased significant other, Bill Rigsby. In fact, after Bill's recent passing, she cared for his two favorite cats, Molly and Katy, as long as she could.



The family would like to thank the staff of Bayou Staffing L.L.C., Home Instead, and Haydel Hospice for their excellent care and attention, together with her doctors, Andre Guidry, Dicky Haydel and Russell Henry, and also the excellent nursing assistance from her niece, Aimee Legendre, and in addition, the care and attention of her many friends who stopped by to wish her well, including, but not limited to, her sister-in-law, Carolyn Ledet, and all of her Ellendale golf buddies.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette Church or St. Bernadette School.



Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with inurnment following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.



