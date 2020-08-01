1/1
Leon Emery Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Emery, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 71, a native and resident of Baton Rouge.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 1, at Bethany Church, 13855 Plank Rd., Baker, from 10 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m., Interment Southern Memorial Gardens.

Emery is survived by one son, Leon Emery, Jr.; sister, Geraldine Harris; former wives, Linda G. Johnson and Adel Kelly Emery; stepson, Derrick Selvage, Sr.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah and Hannah Emery; three step-grandchildren, Destinee, Derrick and Mia Selvage; a friend, Barbara West; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Josie and David Emery, Sr.; brother, David Emery, Jr.; sister, Janice M. Emery.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
11:00 AM
Bethany Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharla McCoy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved