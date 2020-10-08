Michael "Coozy Kid" Fernandez
Donaldsonville - Michael "Coozy Kid" Fernandez departed this life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 62, a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in Greater Israel Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Charlene Fernandez; 4 sons, Zavier (Cierra), Devon and Dominick Fernandez and Corey Harvey; 1 daughter, Michelle Fernandez; 1 brother, Edward Fernandez; 5 sisters, Sandra Robertson, Joycelyn Fernandez, Shelia Jenkins, Elois Fernandez and Betty Fernandez; 11 grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Lionel Fernandez; 1 brother, Lionel Fernandez, Jr. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346. (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
