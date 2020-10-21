Odelo Pierre Pitre, Jr.

Odelo Pierre Pitre, Jr., 73, a native of Houma, La and resident of Sheridan, Arkansas passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Family and Friends are invited to attend services at 157 Tourist Dr. Gray,LA 70359 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30am.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nelia Anderson Pitre; Sons, Odelo "Pete" Pitre III(Paula), James Pitre; Daughter Theresa Pitre Lebouef(Benny);Chosen children: Retta "Christy" Anderson, Angie Scott, and Rachel Holland(Chas);Sisters, Shirley Deroche and Earline Liner(Jerry) ;Sister-in-law, Mazie Pitre;Father- in –law, James Walton Anderson; Brother-in-law, Jack Anderson; 6 Grandchildren, 4 Great grandchildren, and 6 Bonus grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Odelo Pierre Pitre, Sr and Irene Blanchard Pitre; Mother in Law, Mary Evelyn Anderson; and brother; Irvin Pitre.

He served in the United States Navy from 1965-1967, where he had served on the SS Boxer, was a member of the United Veterans League, and an active member of the Marine Corps League. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and friend who loved to cook and feed people. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store