Richard Joseph Pregeant
Richard Joseph Pregeant, age 67, native of Grand Isle, LA and resident of Theodore, AL passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Richard was a loving husband, father and Papa. He was the former owner and operator, along with his brothers, of Grand Isle Shipyard for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Ouida Pregeant.

Richard is survived by his wife of 25 years, Valerie B. Pregeant of Theodore, AL; children, Soniena Pregeant (Ryan) Richard of Houma; Rebecca Chapman of Satsuma, AL; sister, Betty Pregeant of Lockport; brothers, Robert (Jeanette) Pregeant of Cut Off; and Clyde (Nadine) Pregeant of Thibodaux; grandchildren, Mark Chapman, Kellen Mizen, Zoey Mizen, Max Richard, Stella Richard, and Josie Richard; and nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Memory Gardens of Fairhope, Fairhope, AL.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
