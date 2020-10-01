Robert James Henry

Houma - Robert James Henry, age 81, known lovingly as Bob, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born November 7, 1937 in Latrobe, PA though, he lived happily in Houma, LA for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Robert; three step children, Richard, Stacey, and Leslie; six step grandchildren, ten step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Nellie Koski Henry, two brothers, two sisters, two step grandsons and one step great-granddaughter.

Bob proudly served our country in the US Navy. He worked many years in the Pennsylvania steel mills and managed two restaurants in Houma. He wore the title Grandpa as a badge of honor. His kind and loving heart was extended to all animals that crossed his path. He is sorely missed by all who knew him.



