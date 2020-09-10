Sandra Lee Washington, 67, a resident of Thibodaux, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 5, 2020.



Visiting will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Road in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Sandra leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Wendell Washington; brothers, Manuel, Wilbert and Michael Washington; sisters, Hattie Vallian and Joyce Washington; and numerous other relatives.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rebecca and Lawrence Washington; son, Chad Washington; and brothers, Lawrence Jr., George and Nolan Washington.



Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store